Instead of calling U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, insulting names like "idiot," you should listen more closely to what he is saying. You recently had an enlightening column on the coronavirus by Walter Williams. You should read it.
Yes, we need to protect both lives and livelihood and we can. Would you prefer that we live in Michigan where the governor does not allow citizens to buy paint or to take their boat out on the lake?
My wife and I add enjoyment to our lives by ordering takeout from local restaurants. We recently drove 20 minutes to get charbroiled oysters and when we got home they were still hot and delicious. Why couldn't more restaurants operate and safely follow common sense health guidelines? This isn't Michigan. We need more enjoyment and employment.
You also seem to degrade Higgins because he used to be a car salesman. They used to degrade Ronald Reagan because he was an actor. Tom Benson was a car salesman.
Walter Lippmann once wrote, "When everyone thinks alike, no one is thinking very much." Thank you to Higgins for expressing your opinions.
QUIN BATES
retired Episcopal deacon
Marrero