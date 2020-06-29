Much has been written and said by four school board members concerning comments made by Connie Bernard about the history of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
They have also commented on her supposedly shopping on the Internet during a school board meeting. Now they have started a recall petition!
First, her comments are protected by freedom of speech and everyone has that protection. Second, I do not remember all of this fussing, name-calling and recall petitions filed when U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, was caught watching golf during the impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump.
I find it rather ironic there has never been any discussion concerning a recall petition on him.
This looks like a double standard at its finest.
BERT NEAL
retired recreation director
