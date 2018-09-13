Reading the letter from Phillip Manuel questioning the value of speed limits seemed quite timely to me and I am sure many of my neighbors in Metairie. Dozens of us have just spent a couple of days posting on Facebook about how awful our traffic problems are, particularly the speeding cars on Metairie Road, while sharing suggestions about what we could do to improve safety.
Manuel seems bewildered as to why we have speed limits. We have speed limits designed to provide safe roads not only for the vehicles driving our streets but for the pedestrians who dare to try to cross a street or even walk along it. I suggest he come walking one morning on Metairie Road and find out what it's like to walk on the sidewalk of a curving speedway with numerous blind spots as cars whip by at speeds of 45, 50 or even 60 miles an hour (rather than the posted 30). I see weekly near-misses as folks zoom by, cellphone in hand. He and folks like him, who think speed limits are for the other guy, are a danger to all of us. We need more enforcement in the form of cameras and ticketing police, not less. I certainly hope that the City of New Orleans keeps giving him camera tickets. If we can't get speeders to slow down, maybe they can at least contribute to fixing the potholes. And to Jefferson Parish officials: Bring those cameras back! We need them for the likes of Mr. Manuel.
Jan Hayden
attorney
Metairie