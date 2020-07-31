I note that the NFL and the players have agreed on daily COVID-19 testing for at least the first two weeks of training camp. I applaud those safety precautions for the valuable players.
Might I suggest the very same protocol for our precious children for the first two weeks of school? Surely we can all grasp the possibility/probability of contact among the children who, having no say in the matter, depend on the adults in the room to protect them and keep them safe.
JOAN ZASLOW
retired attorney
Metairie