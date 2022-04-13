Strong, vibrant higher education systems are important for the future of Louisiana. However, it has become clear that both LSU-Shreveport and the Shreveport-based health science center are not a priority for LSU leadership.
Since 2012, studies, resolutions, and agreements have been made by the Louisiana Legislature to address the growing disparity amongst funding in the LSU system. Ten years later, these efforts have largely been ignored. Leaders have continued to prioritize the Baton Rouge campus and the medical school in New Orleans. The ongoing $1.5 billion LSU fundraising campaign called for $1.35 billion to go to the Baton Rouge campus , including $27 million to be allocated for the Baton Rouge alumni association. The plan calls for only $29 million to be split between LSU-Shreveport, LSU-Eunice, and LSU-Alexandria, COMBINED. This fundraising effort gives 34% more funding for the health science center in New Orleans than the one in Shreveport. Based on the LSU system’s own requests, Shreveport’s health science center has received over 25% less in state funding than its sister school in New Orleans, equating to approximately $175 million less in funding over the past seven years.
Some believe the LSU brand alone provides adequate resources to these institutions. However, the LSU brand has ignored the needs of northwest Louisiana for decades, the LSU fundraising plan prioritizes other portions of the state to our region’s detriment, and the new president’s “Scholarship First” plan shows again the lack of commitment to north Louisiana by the LSU system.
So my question to LSU: Is 10 years long enough for you to honor your commitment?
THOMAS PRESSLY
state representative, District 6
Shreveport