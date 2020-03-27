I have a leather pouch where I carry my cell phone and wallet. One night I inadvertently left it on the roof of my car as I drove off. Discovering it missing, I searched until late that night and then again early the next morning to no avail.
I later discovered some kind person had put my pouch in the mailbox. All my credit cards were there, not a dime was missing, and this good Samaritan has not divulged his/her identity. There are good people in this world — this mysterious person is certainly one!
DAVID W. EARLE
consultant/mental health
Baton Rouge