The people of Louisiana may hear little spoken in coming days about an effort in Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality to ease rules governing cleanup of land and water impacted by petroleum extraction. The net result of these changes will be to give oil and gas companies more loopholes to avoid the costs of repairing real and provable damages.
Why the silence? The changes are technical in nature, or at least appear so at first glance. They truly are a gift for the oil and gas industry, though — and in a state blessed with oil and gas, no one wishes to upset the apple cart. It’s often the nature of bureaucracy to do harm to its citizens as silently as possible, allowing those who benefit to avoid the clamor of public opinion.
But these changes are not simply technical issues. If adopted, a multitude of very bad chemicals will be allowed to remain in the land where production occurs, including barium, benzene, radium, pyrene, fluorine, and chlorides. These are not chemicals that any mother would want her children to play on or be exposed to. Yes, cleaning them up can be costly — but what is the price for our children's health?
To offer relief to oil companies, DEQ would shift to requiring “fractional analyses” for determining the presence of these chemicals. It's the industry's preferred method: no abundant evidence, no costly cleanup.
Sensitive groups of people would be removed from consideration of the impact of these chemicals. Those people include pregnant women, children and subsistence fishermen.
And DEQ would reduce the depth of the land considered in assessing chemical impact. Instead of looking at the entire soil profile of a polluted site, only the top six inches of land would be considered. If the chemicals are not found at the top, they must not exist — as if the cake doesn't matter as long as the icing is OK.
These rule changes would have a profound impact on the cleanup of the Assumption Parish sinkhole. We have all seen the disaster created there — and the sinkhole remains unstable! People and property remain imperiled. Importantly, if this effort to ease cleanup costs is successful, Lake Verret also will be imperiled as this sinkhole and its chemical components continue to spread.
The silence of technical changes promotes a dangerous and reckless kind of decision making in our state. But if a company destroys land, endangers our water and imperils lives and public health, shouldn’t it clean things up to a reasonable legal standard?
We know industry is important — so is the environment. It’s time for a new, fair balance.
Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré
U.S. Army, retired
Baton Rouge