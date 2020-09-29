"Surprise medical billing" refers to those excessive and unexpected bills that show up in the mail weeks to months after a medical encounter of some sort.
For example, you pick a hospital in your insurance plan. That hospital contracts with a physician in the emergency room not covered by your insurance. In the end, both your insurer and the hospital play dumb, and you get stuck with the charge.
For more than a year, Congress has been debating how to end this debacle, and trying to weaken a bill written by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, called the STOP Surprise Medical Billing Act. It has 30 bipartisan sponsors.
Insurance companies have funneled millions of dollars into lobbying efforts behind another system of reimbursement rates which benefits them called "benchmarking.” And they have a willing ally in the powerful U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.
In Alexander’s bill, reimbursement rates for out-of-network providers are based on artificially low in-network reimbursement rates set by the insurer. This proposal would hurt vulnerable rural and urban health care providers the most, and could force clinic closures and pay cuts by as much as 20%.
The STOP Surprise Medical Billing Act would authorize something called Independent Dispute Resolution, which means the insurer, hospital and doctor would come to an agreement through an independent mediator. No party in that equation is unduly burdened. IDR completely removes patients from the process.
It seems many are happy with The STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act, which is co-authored with a Democrat, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado. This bill promotes fairness for all sides, but insurance lobbyists are seeking to weaken it.
So I join with many fellow physicians in encouraging you to call your senators to stand by the proposed IDR language to end surprise medical billing while protecting health care access and affordability.
BROBSON LUTZ
physician
New Orleans