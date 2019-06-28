Paul Hogan's recent letter examines the 2016 presidential election and the failings of the Electoral College. There are failings in the way the Electoral College functions, including that the electors are chosen by popular vote of the citizens of a given state but do not always vote for the candidate for whom they were pledged.
In the Electoral College vote on Dec. 19, 2016, there were seven faithless electors. Two defected from Donald Trump while five defected from Hillary Clinton. Trump received 304 electoral votes and Clinton garnered 227, while Colin Powell won three, and John Kasich, Ron Paul, Bernie Sanders and Faith Spotted Eagle each received one.
Hogan objects to popular election nationwide as this "would result in a president of the majority of the people living in the USA", but not the "president of the United States."
Hogan ends by recommending that each state have one elector per state, removing the population factor completely. The U.S. Constitution currently has that system in place, last used in 1824. If no candidate receives 270 votes, the election goes to the U.S. House of Representatives, with each state having one vote.
The problem here is the makeup of each House State delegation. If the state voted Democratic, but has a majority of Republican House members, what then happens?
Or vice versa.
Direct election of the president and vice president by popular vote tabulated across the country, including the District of Columbia and our Commonwealth regions, seems to make more sense.
John Massarini
health information manager
Slidell