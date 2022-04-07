Conservative media and politicians like to make it sound like we would not be having high energy prices if Joe Biden had just not canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. That’s really not quite right.
First of all, the Keystone XL pipeline was only about 10% completed under Donald Trump. If Biden had not canceled it, the soonest it would be completed is 2023. So, no immediate benefits.
Second, the Keystone XL pipeline would have brought around 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada into the US. Does that mean that Canada has 800,000 barrels a day of excess oil production capacity just waiting to be brought into the U. S.?
You know what you call an oil field operations manager with 800,000 barrels a day of unutilized capacity? Fired! Canadians are nice, but they are not stupid.
The truth is the U.S. already imports about 4 million barrels a day from Canada, and the Keystone XL pipeline would just bring some of that in more efficiently — less coming in by rail and other pipelines.
BOB MELTZ
retired geologist
Pearl River