The Democrats’ darling, Liz Cheney, is simply a RINO entrenched in the swamp establishment. Out of the hundreds of thousands of people who peacefully and democratically attended the rally for a legitimate presidential election, there were actually only a handful of rioters who looked and performed a lot like Antifa rioters. The rest of the 300 people who entered the Capitol were milling about taking pictures.
There is no evidence that President Donald Trump told anybody to riot.
Democracy in America was lost when the fraudulent presidential election was not audited. We now have an illegitimate president who was elected illegally. In spite of the media repeating over and over every day that the election was legitimate the facts show otherwise, and everyone knows it.
Democrat operatives in the swing states illegally changed the voting laws weeks before the election. The Constitution mandates that only the states' legislatures have that authority. Massive numbers of ballots were mailed out indiscriminately and randomly collected in unsecured drop boxes across the states. Some counties in some states actually counted more ballots than the number of registered voters. That fits the description of a fraudulent election.
Our nephew who lives in Atlanta received five ballots in the mail for his mother who died six years ago and lived in Old Jefferson, Louisiana, her entire life. He had her mail forwarded to his home in Atlanta after she died. That could easily have been five votes from a dead person who never lived in the state of Georgia.
Over 2,000 people in the swing states signed affidavits attesting that they witnessed illegal activities regarding the election. That’s simply blatant fraud that the Socialist Democrats and their media mouthpiece is trying to cover up by repeating that Trump caused a riot when he stated the obvious truth, that the election was fraudulent.
MARY LANDRY
retired program analyst
Harahan