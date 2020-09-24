Residents of the Lower 9th Ward waited with anticipation this newspaper's 15th-anniversary commemoration of Hurricane Katrina, chronicling both accomplishments and challenges in rebuilding the community. Upon reading the Aug. 29 feature, “New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward is still reeling from Hurricane Katrina’s damage 15 years later,” however, they were astonished to learn no actual progress had been made! Instead, “grim hideouts” abound amid “poverty, neglect and utter devastation.” The subhead: “It’s hard to escape those ghosts” is particularly offensive.
Despite many obstacles following the disaster, home values here have dramatically increased in the past decade, many selling for more than $250,000 and upward of $400,000. Current population (not “households” as cited in the article) was estimated in 2016 at 7,000; that count is certainly higher in 2020.
The individual selected for the centerpiece was a homeless man. Unfortunately, his story is part of the Lower 9’s story, as it is in other areas of New Orleans, San Francisco and New York, but new residents have moved from Washington, D.C., Houston, San Francisco and Seattle to this diverse neighborhood next to the Mississippi River. Holy Cross — not even mentioned — is prized for its historic homes and breathtaking views of the French Quarter and Mississippi River Bridge.
If the purpose of journalism is to portray truth, why do accompanying photographs depict desperate Hurricane Katrina victims rather than locals jogging and walking dogs atop the levee? Why choose a photograph of an abandoned building instead of the new retirement community Villa St. Maurice? Instead of rescue boats and someone paddling down flooded Claiborne Avenue, why not images of the proposed new headquarters for lowernine.org or the $16-million civil rights museum, Tate Etienne Prevost Interpretive Center? Smithsonian Magazine considered the latter to be newsworthy.
The story rambles on, highlighting overgrown lots, wildlife, abandoned tires, illegal dumping and controlled burns without mentioning the new NOFD station; $20.5 million, 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Sanchez NORDC Recreation Center; MLK Public Library Branch; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School; Oliver Bush Playground and Delery Playlot. Canseco’s Market is just a short distance away in Arabi.
Journalism is not supposed to be promotional, but this article irresponsibly denigrates our neighborhood and insults residents who have invested enormous energy into bringing it back and supporting one another. This newspaper is morally obligated to publish a more balanced and representative account of current life in the Lower 9.
CALVIN ALEXANDER
president, Holy Cross Neighborhood Association
CYNTHIA GUILLEMENT
president, Lower 9th Ward Neighborhood Association