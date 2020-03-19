Having worked my way through college as a bartender, I know how tough it is going to be for our service workers and restaurants.
This would be a great time for all NOLA folks to show our appreciation to the restaurants that we love by buying gift cards to help them through this crisis.
Also, I tried to go online to buy some cards, but some of the restaurants I wanted to support did not have a way for me to do this remotely. If they set up ways for us to buy gift cards and if everyone in NOLA took the time to purchase what ever they can afford, I am sure we can help immensely.
PATRICIA WILLIAMSON
retired appraiser
Jefferson