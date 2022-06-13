On Memorial Day, I visited the French Quarter to take pictures.
I walked toward St. Louis Cathedral and was amazed at the filth in the streets. At the corner of Chartres and St. Ann, cattycorner to the square, it looked like several bags of trash had been dumped in the street and repeatedly run over by vehicles.
Four homeless people were sleeping 50 feet from the square. There were homeless people sleeping between the columns of the Presbytere and the Cabildo which flank the cathedral.
Jackson Square is the crown jewel of tourism in this city and, frankly, the state.
Its existence and appearance are a direct source of money and jobs, the lifeblood of New Orleans, which survives on tourism. It is inconceivable that this situation could ever exist, much less in Jackson Square. I would suggest that the mayor, her staff, managers of the Quarter's hotels and restaurants take a walk there and observe the situation, especially in the morning and on the way to breakfast.
You can actually feel the money flowing out of the city's pockets as you view this mess. There is no conceivable excuse for allowing these conditions, frankly, anywhere, much less Jackson Square.
COLEMAN ORGAN
lawyer
Metairie