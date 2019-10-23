Thousands in New Orleans and beyond have followed very closely the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street. To the families of those who lost loved ones, we continue to ask God to give you comfort, and to give eternal life to your loved ones. We can only imagine the pain of your loss in this tragedy.
It is important to express our profound thanks to all those who led us in this difficult time.
Special thanks to our strong leaders: Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans City Council members and staff; Superintendent Timothy McConnell, New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters and staff; Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, New Orleans Police Department, officers and staff; Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department and staff; Dr. Emily Nichols, director of the City of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and EMTs; William “Bill” Salmeron, deputy director of Emergency Medical Services; Collin Arnold, director of New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Your leadership, wisdom and sacrifices enabled us to move to recovery, provided medical care for the injured and safety for those who live in New Orleans.
Also, special thanks to all those who cared for the families and our first-responders.
On behalf of our community, please know that your generous service has not gone unnoticed. In time of tragedy, it is your leadership that brings us to safety. Thank you and may God bless you.
Gregory M. Aymond
Archbishop of New Orleans