As I sit and listen to our Republican representatives and U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy saying now is the time for healing and unity, I think back to Election Day until Jan. 6, when they weren't saying anything but throw out the election results. The calls for unity ring hollow when they could have helped it happen months before.
They use the same excuses to vote against impeachment while overlooking the fact that our president incited a riot against our democracy, resulting in the deaths of five people. If this is not sedition then there never will be a case.
I hope they will quit thinking about their reelection and think about defending our Constitution, not disputing other states' election results and fomenting divisiveness in our great country. Do they have the courage to defend all of us, not just a chosen few? Time will tell, but I'm not encouraged by their behavior.
DAVID TAYLOR
retired
Reserve