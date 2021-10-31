Alden MacDonald Jr. and Joseph Exnicios, the prominent presidents from Liberty Bank and Trust Co. and Hancock Whitney Bank, respectively, had a lot of praise for the responsible financial management by the city of the money received through the American Rescue Plan.
As they pointed out, the three major credit rating services (Moody, Fitch and S&P Global) had rated the city as stable and creditworthy, which would enable the city to obtain funds from bond sales that could be used for streets repairs. They incorrectly assumed that the money the sale might produce would help pay for 70 roadwork construction projects that are underway and valued at $671 million.
The roadwork currently taking place in the city — a combined Public Works Department and Sewerage and Water Board program — is being paid with more than a $2 billion FEMA settlement that followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005. As indicated in the article published in this paper on Aug. 26, even Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her team acknowledged that the program was in complete disarray.
Poor coordination, complete lack of planning and oversight by project managers and city inspectors have left the city with streets in despicable and dangerous conditions — debris everywhere, gigantic potholes, no drains of any kind, etc. Although solutions to these problems were promised, absolutely nothing has happened. My emails and those of others have gone unanswered.
The streets and the nightmarish garbage/debris pickup, among other issues, point to a complete dereliction of duty by Cantrell and her team. Thus, one cannot but ponder over why these accrediting agencies would lend their support to a city whose government avoids its responsibilities and thrives on procrastination.
BETTY SPEYRER
retired professor
New Orleans