I read with puzzlement the recent Advocate article concerning the continued wailing and gnashing of teeth over the delay in being able to access multiple flood relief programs. And here me under the impression that this is a state whose elected officials generally view social safety net programs as a waste.

We personally were fortunate and did not flood. Our legally blind and severely disabled adult son was not so lucky. His house got almost four feet of water. Although severely disabled, he nevertheless has held the same job for over 20 years. He saved for years to purchase the home on a regular loan — no government assistance.

He was fortunate to have had flood insurance — though insufficient to cover his loss. As a result:

FEMA denied him rental assistance and the loan of a trailer.

SBA denied him a low-interest loan because his income was too low.

Restore Louisiana denied him any assistance.

FEMA flood insurance denied an amended proof of loss by the adjuster that added windows that were left out of the original proof of loss.

Meanwhile, other nondisabled individuals appear to have received living assistance and had Restore Louisiana locate and pay a contractor to rebuild their homes.

With us doing a lot of the work, hiring and overseeing a contractor and putting in a substantial amount of our own money, we were able to restore his home better than before the flood. No thanks to the government.

To paraphrase the unforgettable Sixty Rayburn, “whether something is waste depends on what particular hog is feeding from the trough at the time.”

Wade Byrd

retired

Greenwell Springs