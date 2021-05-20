The dollar has inflated from the 1950s to 2021, to where a 1950s $1 is now worth $10. Just look at the prices of the 1950s equivalent house, loaf of bread, gallon of gasoline or cost of new automobiles compared with today.
The current Democratic Party proposal to spend trillions of dollars on a so-called stimulus and pay for it with increased taxes or by printing more money? Both will cause prices to increase and a decrease in the value of the U.S. dollar more than already is in store. The price of everything will go up in dollar values even more. Have you noticed the price of housing, lumber or gasoline lately? With the federal government giving out checks for not working, there is a labor shortage.
The only assets that will hold some of their value in dollars will be your house, some antiques including furniture, certain old cars and other vintage items, gold, or silver, and maybe stock or mutual funds. All these items have different degrees of risk in losing their value.
Stock market investments have gone up greatly by historic standards over the last few years. Some stocks also pay dividends of allowing a yearly return on investment, but not guaranteed. But recent history has shown the stock market has dropped in value 50% or so twice in the last 20 years (2000 and 2007). Fortunately, the stock market has recovered its value and more on these occasions. Another such stock crash is most likely coming and values may or may not recover. Plans by Democrats to raise taxes on capital gains and dividends will add more economic pain to savers.
CHARLES BARROW
chemical engineer
Baton Rouge