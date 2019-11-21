Regarding traffic survey in the Baton Rouge area, why is a survey needed? To the surveyors: stick your head out the door, get out of your chair and drive around. It's not rocket science to see that the same old tactic of trying to widen the interstates is not going to cure anything. Baton Rouge is locked into having very little cross-town traffic. Until the cul-de-sacs, gated communities, and dead-end streets are opened to traffic, nothing will basically change. It's great that there is a bicycle track next to I-10. But getting to it from the other side of I-10 at Bluebonnet is suicidal. Why not create a crossing at the traffic light so we can get to safely? Whoever designs these things has limited foresight.
Charles Mayeux
retired clinical social worker
Baton Rouge