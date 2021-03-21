If anthrax were killing 200 daily, the people, the news media and soon our government would go all out to put an end to the killing. The media would talk about it daily, detailing how many died each day. People would demand action and politicians aware of the seriousness and the effect inaction could have on their election or re-election would jump into action.
Fentanyl is killing 200 daily; the public as a whole, the media and our government is not treating this as an urgent, serious crisis. The media is not telling us how many die each day by overdose, nor is it telling us that 75% of the deaths are because of fentanyl.
Not all fentanyl deaths are truly overdoses. Marijuana can be laced with fentanyl or fake prescription drugs such as Xanax or Percocet look-a-likes and many unsuspecting souls are dying just as if these items were laced with deadly anthrax.
Many of these souls do not have the disease of addiction. Also, many who are addicts started their addiction not by choice but by doctor’s orders. Fentanyl is such a potent killer that even those with true addictions and who maybe or should be aware it is present are robbed of the chance to get treatment and recover because of its lethality. The age group dying is 15 to 54.
We need to rise up and stop this.
DAN SCHNEIDER
pharmacist
Mandeville