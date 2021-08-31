The news covers people saying they don't want the government telling them to get vaccinated. This brings back memories of nearly 50 years ago.
Prior to 1973, hundreds of thousands of young men received draft notices. They were told the safety of our country required us to serve in the military. We put our lives on pause and went to basic training. Recruits were mentally and physically conditioned. Finally, we were inoculated and sent across the globe. The commitment and sacrifice of those men can't be overstated.
Now, we have received the request for vaccinations from our medical community and government. Today's request is far less demanding. My hope is that Americans step up again. Please reconsider being vaccinated to keep our country safe.
KEVIN KARCHER
retired federal employee
Hammond