Thank you to women across America and in New Orleans. From The March on Washington, to the kitchen tables and social networks of women supporting each other in fighting for a more just world. We are indivisible, and we rock the vote. We know Black Voters Matter, see the Color of Change and Voto Latino. For every woman who gave money, $20 or $2,000, who believed in and supported the often underfinanced campaigns of women running for the first time for elected office, know that we have made a difference. The proof is the record number of women headed for Congress. #MeToo raised our voices and through women elected to positions of power, our views will continue to gain relevance. A League of Women Voters who built Power Coalitions have said no to misogyny, bigotry and the politics of hate and division. So to those brave women across the country and here in Louisiana who ran for office, often knowing that their road to victory was narrow, yet determined to make a difference and bring about change, our sincere gratitude.
Pamela Steeg
retired
New Orleans