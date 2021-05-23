Their embrace of Donald Trump has led the Republicans to lose the presidency, Senate, and the House of Representatives. Because he can raise a lot of money, Republicans continue to embrace the falsehood that Trump won the 2020 election and that the election was "rigged."
There is, of course, no evidence of a rigged election, and most elected Republicans don't really believe it. Neither does Donald Trump. He believes "the election was stolen" no more than he believed that Mexico was going to pay for the border wall.
Trump is a performer with no interest in or ability at governing. Reality is irrelevant. His world is that of professional wrestling, where boastful twaddle, pompous ravings and abusive bombast are the stock in trade.
Elected Republicans who don't accept the stolen-election premise are shunned and demoted, even though no one really believes the Trumpian fantasy.
Whatever happened to governing? Whatever happened to working with people with whom you don't agree? Whatever happened to doing the job you were elected to do?
For 10 years, Republicans have railed against "Obamacare" and promised to replace it, but they have never proposed any significant legislation to do so.
Trumplicans have driven real Republicans from the party: Conservative columnist George Will, former Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell and the George W. Bush family. Trumplicans seem to be blind to the fact that Trump cannot be the future of the party.
EARL HIGGINS
retired naval officer
River Ridge