When the committees were formed for changing names of streets in New Orleans because certain people said they were offended because they were named after Confederate persons, well, many people I know are offended by the names that are now being suggested.
Consequently, no street should be named after a human being. If a change must take place, the names should be about local icons: musical instruments (clarinet, trumpet, etc.), local flowers (azaleas, camellias, etc.) or foods (gumbo, crawfish, etc.).
But has any commission member thought about the horror of citizens having to change their driver's license, passport, charge cards, bank and insurance info, personalized stationery and on and on? This is a horrific financial and time-consuming burden to all who live on these streets.
Then what about the expense for changing out all the signs? Any money available needs to go to fixing potholes and getting rid of crime.
As for places like Lee Circle, no citizen would be financially burdened if the name is changed, but many may be offended by a human being's name. So committee members should be kind, take heed and be fair to the citizens of New Orleans.
JANE LEACH KING
realtor
New Orleans