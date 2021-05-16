What a shambles the GOP has become. Resembles a vessel from “Pirates of The Caribbean” with ghosts of men wandering aboard as it heads for the rocks. Unfortunately, one of the vessels’ officers is our own U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.
I like Scalise. I have voted for him. But for the life of me I cannot comprehend why he remains blindly loyal to Donald Trump and will not advise Trump that he just lost the election, that more than 60 courts ruled against him and that this constant drumbeat of falsehood that Trump spews has led to storming of the Capitol and is degrading our democracy.
Instead, he and Rep. Kevin McCarthy beat the drum to get rid of Rep. Liz Cheney. Why? What is her sin? Is she not conservative enough?
Of course not. It’s only one reason: Trump is angry she dared to stand up and tell the truth. Kudos to Cheney. We need more of people in the GOP like her.
What we need is for Scalise, the No. 2 member among House to summon the courage to grab the helm and try to steer it back to its mission of a strong conservative party and not just a Trump cult.
Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge had that courage. Hopefully, Scalise will find the same.
PATRICK HUFFT
attorney
Metairie