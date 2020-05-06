In March, when the federal and state governments took the unprecedented action of shutting down the U.S. economy, putting tens of millions of people out of work, we were led to believe this was a necessary step to ensure hospitals would not be overrun and inventory of life-saving equipment such as ventilators would not be depleted. Federal and state officials moved heaven and earth to rapidly build, develop and deliver new hospital beds and ventilators.
Now we realize projections for the need of both items were wildly overstated. Indeed, early models projecting the number of infected individuals and accompanying deaths in the hundreds of thousands, and even millions, were grossly miscalculated. Many newly constructed hospital facilities are now being disassembled and unused ventilators stockpiled. We were then told we need to “flatten the curve.” Done. Still, the economy remains shuttered.
The goal posts have moved again as we’re now being told by some officials we cannot restart the economy until we have more testing. Widespread testing. Faster testing. Testing for everybody.
We’re told “the data will tell us” when we can reopen the economy. What data? What measure of data? Specific data in the public forum has been quite limited, random and mostly elusive.
Still, we know much more about COVID-19 than a month ago and a great deal more than we did two months ago. We know who the most vulnerable segments of our population are. We need to focus our efforts there. This country can do more than one thing at a time. The weak and elderly and those with conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes need to be protected and assisted; the rest of us should put on our masks and get back to work and practice new lessons in safety protocol.
While much of the dedicated work of the scientists and health care officials has been laudable, they are still trying to figure this out on the fly. We cannot leave the decision to open our economy in the hands of these folks. None of them are elected, many of them appear inclined to see the present circumstance as consisting of only a single problem, solving COVID-19, and appear unlikely to be satisfied until they can essentially guarantee everyone a perfectly safe outcome. That is not a luxury we can afford. Elected officials need to tackle the problem of achieving balance and reopen this economy. Now.
