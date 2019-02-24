Our windows are barred, my husband and I are armed with water pistols ready to banish the invading hordes of Latin Americans armed with machetes, sugar-cane stalks and dangerous intentions as they crash through our southern borders in clamoring numbers. Until our great leader reminded us, we were unaware that our country was facing a national crisis.
Guess we were too busy worrying about getting shot by a local citizen at the Cinemax, worried about the stranglehold the National Rifle Association has on Congress, worried about the homeless and starving and dying in our cities who go without health care, and sleep under bridges and search dumpsters for food. I guess we were dismayed by the changes in our climate and worried about the potential climate disasters we're leaving our grandchildren. I guess we never realized that nice Mr. Garcia living down the street was a threat.
Evidently our great leader didn't think sneaking in his wife and in-laws through the locked gates would be a threat. And actually, how truly worried is he? Honestly, in the middle of "a national crisis," he calls a timeout so he can fly down to Florida (on our taxpayers' dime) so he can get in a little golfing R&R and work on his orange glow? I don't recall John Kennedy sailing up to Massachusetts for a little time out during the Cuban missile crisis.
Yes, now I'm worried, not only about the mental status of our great leader, but also I'm worried about our spineless senators who kowtow to their idol, forgetting it is we, the public who elected them, pay them, give them generous health care and retirement benefits, and whom they serve.
MARY D. BELL
retired counselor
Baton Rouge