Bullying and other forms of bias are, unfortunately, quite prevalent in schools today. Louisiana and Arkansas have the highest prevalence of bullying in the nation, with Mississippi not far behind. All three states have high incidence of both school and online bullying, with far too many students in all three states missing class for fear of bullying. All three are in the top five states in the heartbreaking statistic of number of attempted teen suicides.
With the backdrop of these realities, ADL and Entergy Corp. have worked together to combat bullying and bias in schools by teaching students to take the lead in improving and maintaining a school climate where all students can succeed, regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.
ADL is a 106-year old organization committed to combating and fighting all forms of hate and bias in our society, through education and advocacy. ADL’s mission is to “stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Creating and building skill sets and resiliency in K-12 settings to combat and overcome bullying and other forms of bias is critical to building a more inclusive society.
Ten years ago, ADL and Entergy saw an opportunity to positively impact many students by growing the No Place for Hate Program from a handful of schools in Orleans Parish to an initiative reaching nearly 100 schools across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi — with more in the pipeline
Entergy’s support came at a critical moment and served as a catalyst to expand the program exponentially.
This successfully impactful partnership will be celebrated at ADL’s annual A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Awards Dinner on Oct. 30 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Together, Entergy and ADL have shown how corporate commitment to social and civic engagement can be effectuated and enhanced through partnerships with organizations who share those values.
Aaron Ahlquist
regional director, ADL
New Orleans