"The Tipping Point," by Malcom Gladwell, defines the tipping point as “the moment of critical mass, the threshold, the boiling point.” Baton Rouge has reached its tipping point.
Consider our crime statistics. According to NeighborhoodScout.com: Baton Rouge’s crime rate index is 2, compared to a score of 100 for the safest city.
Consider our murder statistics. According to the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, Baton Rouge is among the U.S. cities with the highest homicide rate. There was a total of 102 murders reported in the city in 2020, which is 46.5 for every 100,000. The national homicide rate is 6.5 murders per 100,000.
On Feb. 25 there was a gunbattle on Bluebonnet at Picardy in front of the Mall of Louisiana.
On April 30, Baton Rouge police were called to College Drive where hundreds of citizens were gathered to participate in “Super Saturday.” These citizens gathered for one hour with no intervention by police. According to WBRZ, arrests were made, vehicles were towed, weapons were seized and citations were issued. This was not a diverse, law-abiding crowd where most would feel safe.
The increase in crime is directly related to our present leadership. That leadership is opposing the city of St. George. All the above are reasons to form the new city of St. George. It’s simply too late for Baton Rouge.
Perhaps we all just need to let Baton Rouge go to where it is headed and move to a safer environment. Moving to a city like St. George, where families can feel safe because they will elect a mayor who can lead a real fight against crime, is a viable option.
Baton Rouge has passed the tipping point. That is the real shame.
TAMMY RIVAULT
pharmacist
Baton Rouge