With an active hurricane season that’s forced multi-generations of family members under one roof; much of the state now in Phase 3 of re-opening; and the start of school and high school and college athletics, having flu and COVID-19 circulating at the same time this fall could complicate diagnoses and make treatment challenging.
The flu kills between 15,000 and 50,000 thousand people every year because immunization rates among adults have fallen year over year. Most people with flu are contagious for about a day before showing symptoms, so receiving a flu vaccination can be life-saving — particularly this year. For someone with no symptoms of COVID-19 or symptoms that go away, it’s possible to spread the virus for about two days before experiencing symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after testing positive for the virus. Heightened anxieties, combined with inadequate COVID-19 community spread and asymptomatic transmission all work to potentially weaken our immune system and make us more susceptible to a deadly influenza infection.
As more families stayed indoors during the quarantine, many parents and caregivers declined to take their children to see their healthcare providers for critical well-child visits where they would receive their scheduled immunizations. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported in a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that immunization rates among children dropped 60% to 80% during the pandemic raising the very real possibility of the development of a secondary outbreak of numerous infectious diseases. Moreover, we see now that African Americans are particularly vulnerable because we are more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 due to high rates of chronic diseases and low immunization rates in our communities.
Falling rates could jeopardize the herd immunity that communities have built up against once-deadly diseases. If many children and young adults remain unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, we’re at risk for another serious health crisis — the re-emergence of vaccine-preventable diseases that are now under control. It only takes a small percentage of unvaccinated children to sustain an outbreak of measles or pertussis, also known as whooping cough — two very serious diseases — as well as allow the return of bacterial meningitis, which has a high mortality rate in young children and adolescents.
Getting immunized not only protects you, but it also prevents you from exposing dangerous, contagious diseases to those who have low immune systems such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases. Our healthcare system is already strained. Having an outbreak of preventable diseases is anxiety-provoking and potentially tragic. We must control the controllable. It could save your life or the life of your child, parent or friend.
ERIC D. GRIGGS, MD
physician
New Orleans