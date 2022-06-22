Cal Thomas's column, “Don't prosecute Trump like a common criminal," isn't entirely clear.
He decries a two-tiered legal system, "one for current and former high government officials and one for the rest of us," while arguing that former government official Donald Trump should be treated differently than the mob he sent to stop the electoral count.
Thomas also warns against prosecuting Trump for criminal offenses because it will "add fuel to the political forest fire that is already consuming the country." Is he saying criminals shouldn't be prosecuted lest their admirers get angry? Strange argument from a former "law-and-order" Republican.
Following the 2020 election, a group of Americans, including the then-president, resorted to violence and the threat of further violence in an attempt to change a political outcome, the dictionary definition of terrorism. Thomas seems ready to abandon another, once-solid Republican truth about negotiating with terrorists.
It's OK if they're Republican terrorists.
LOUIE LUDWIG
retired audio engineer
New Orleans