Recently, a spike in heinous crimes has victimized people of all walks of life, from children to the elderly. I believe that the only way to create lasting solutions is to demand action and center the voices and experiences of those who live, work and play in New Orleans every day.
First request is to provide more lighting along the interstates as people travel throughout the city during the night, initiate license plate readers and put them on all the highways, and initiate gunshot detectors and put the sensors in the hot spots. Lastly, we need to change the narrative that this current criminal justice system is too lenient on people under 18 who commit horrific crimes.
This is a public request to have sensible bills filed to reduce crime in New Orleans communities. Portions of the state's budget must go to youth-based and reentry programs. Providing funding to youth-based programs will support parents in keeping their children safe and accounted for while giving access to enrichment activities. Reentry programs are proven to lower recidivism, meaning people will commit fewer crimes.
Suppose the crime problems in the city do not get resolved. In that case, community members will not feel safe, our economy will become stunted, and the crime in our town will overshadow the remarkable history and culture that attracts people from all over the globe.
We cannot afford the consequences of doing nothing — especially with a pandemic and emergency weather events contributing to the steady rise in crime.
ANTHONY JACKSON JR.
president, 7th District Police Community Advisory Board
New Orleans