Now is exactly the time to talk about what bill happens next.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie., is not the speaker of the House; he does not set the agenda. Scalise is very short-sighted; everything has to do with the coronavirus crisis.
There will be a new normal and it must include a Marshall Plan for infrastructure including public hospitals and Works Progress Administration to put people back to work, including journalists, all artists, musicians, construction workers, etc., which will keep the economy afloat.
Major reconstruction of voting registration is mandatory. Student loan debt was a drag on the economy before the coronavirus and there should be programs to train people in the trades; home economics and shop need to be added back to high school curriculums.
If businesses can receive grants so should students; they are the future of our country.
CATHY COLE HIGHTOWER
retired marketing coordinator
Metairie