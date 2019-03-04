Access to health care has improved in Louisiana since our administration expanded Medicaid in 2016, bringing health coverage to more than 502,000 Louisianans. This was a top priority at the start of our administration. Expansion has saved many lives, and it has also saved the state hundreds of millions of dollars, created 19,000 jobs and generated $3.57 billion in economic activity.
Fighting fraud, waste and abuse in the program has to go hand in hand to ensure that our tax dollars that fund Medicaid only go to those in need. That’s where Louisiana’s new Medicaid eligibility system plays a vital role.
In fact, Louisiana’s new system checks wage data more frequently to ensure that Medicaid coverage goes only to those who qualify. We are no longer relying upon the outdated system used by previous administrations, but now have a better, more efficient, powerful tool for processing applications and eliminating waste, fraud and abuse.
Where fraud exists, we’re working to stop it. In fact, Louisiana’s Medicaid program was recently applauded by the Trump administration’s federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as one of eight best states in the country for implementing best practices aimed at eliminating waste, fraud and abuse.
Recently, Louisiana Medicaid sent 37,000 notices to recipients who, in our first wage data check, appear to make too much money to qualify for Medicaid. It is important that they respond to our letters with further information as they will need to prove that they are eligible for Medicaid or their coverage will end March 31. Those who are not eligible because they make too much to qualify can sign up for coverage on healthcare.gov or through their employer.
Louisiana’s Medicaid program is doing more than it ever has done under any other administration to make sure only people who are eligible are getting Medicaid. Most importantly because of the Medicaid expansion, many thousands of families are receiving the life-saving medical care they need.
Dr. Rebekah Gee
secretary, Louisiana Department of Health
Baton Rouge