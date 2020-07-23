The legacy of Blaine Salvadore Kern will live forever locally, nationally as well as internationally. Throughout his career Blaine received awards and honors in recognition of his artistic creativity, talent and philanthropic contributions to the New Orleans community. The University of Holy Cross named their library after him. He designed floats and park attractions for Universal Studios, Six Flags and Disney for many years.
One of Blaine’s latest achievements is a children’s book entitled “A Tree in the Sea” well-written by his loving wife Holly and beautifully illustrated by him. Blaine always said that God gave him the gift of artistic ability.
New Orleans is the most famous city for celebrating the carnival season and Mardi Gras. It is due to Kern and his God-given gifts that we are a must-visit city by people from all over the world. He loved New Orleans and all people. Let’s show our love and appreciation to him — a native son (Algiers) — by renaming Lee’s Circle to be “Mr. Mardi Gras” Blaine Kern’s Circle.
Picture him at this prominent location. He’s smiling with arms outstretched while welcoming all the throngs of people passing by the circle — parade-goers, float riders, sightseers, New Orleanians, visitors, etc.
It is evident that New Orleans should honor “Mr. Mardi Gras” Blaine Kern by having a statue of him placed on the pedestal at the circle.
WINIFRED JUNE WORLEY
retired schoolteacher
New Orleans