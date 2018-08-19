I take exception to Jeff Sadow stating in The Advocate in his recent column that Pope Francis' declaration that the death penalty is no longer admissible in Catholic teaching is "theological questionable" and "a flawed and controversial decision."
He also calls the decision "an explicit rejection of past doctrine that retribution may be just and even redemptive." I don't know where Jeff got his theological training, but apparently, he never heard of the development of doctrine in the Catholic Church. In the early centuries of Christianity, slavery was accepted. As a Church, we came to realize that slavery reflected a failure to respect the dignity of every human. The same can be said about the death penalty. The dignity of every human is fundamental to our Catholic teaching. In earlier times, we thought that the death penalty did respect the dignity of humans who were affected by heinous crimes. During the pontificates of both St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, it became clearer to them and to the Church that killing one human to uphold the dignity of others did not really respect the dignity of any humans.
Pope Francis drew on those insights and came to the reasonable and faithful teaching that every human has dignity, regardless of what good or evil one has done. Therefore, Pope Francis'decision is not going against any immutable Church teaching. He is simply expressing the deepening awareness of what our Catholic faith supports, the dignity of every human.
Rev. Louis Arceneaux
Catholic priest
New Orleans