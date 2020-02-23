My husband was in a "fender bender" early last year. I call it a "fender bender" because there's no know phrase for contact between two vehicles that fails to even produce a scratch on one of the vehicles involved. We have been informed by our insurance company that we are being sued.
Yes, we have insurance, because we are blessed to be able to pay the premiums, which are the second-highest in the nation after Michigan. This is thanks to no tort reform bills passing in the Legislature.
These high premiums deeply affect the poorest of the poor in our state. I'm aware of some of our citizens who have to pay monthly premiums, because they can't afford the three- or six-month options.
To those who are benefiting from squashing the tort reform bill, enjoy the fruits of your labor, but I want to tell you that you do so at the expense of the poorest in the state. I ask the public to pay close attention to those who vote against these bills when they come up again. Shame on all of you.
CYNTHIA A. LITZ
retired
Baton Rouge