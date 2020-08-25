The article by Kathryn Jean Lopez in Saturday’s newspaper claimed that Joe Biden has widened gaps on life issues. This is not true. She bases her article on the fact that Biden no longer supports the Hyde Amendment.
The problem with her approach is that she confines her view of life issues to the life of the unborn. Unfortunately, that is the view of many so-called pro-life voters. The reality is that there is much more to being truly pro-life than advocating for the life of the unborn.
Despite the fact that these same so-called pro-life voters declare that one is either pro-life or pro-abortion is a gross oversimplification. There are many pro-choice people who oppose abortion and do what they can to urge people to choose life, whether the life of the unborn or the life of the newly born, homeless, undocumented, elderly or death-row person.
To make this issue very practical and relevant to the upcoming election of president, I think it is easy to make a compelling case that Biden is much more pro-life than Donald Trump. Biden has not forced anyone to have an abortion. Trump’s failure to establish a national plan to work to end the novel caronavirus has caused the deaths of many thousands.
His placement of children in cages at the border and his refusal to allow people seeking asylum to wait on this side of the border are simply a couple of examples of a failure to be pro-life in the true sense of the phrase.
If anyone has widened gaps on life issues, it is not Biden. It is Trump. No Catholic or pro-life person need be concerned about voting for Biden. I certainly won’t be concerned and I am a Roman Catholic priest.
The Rev. LOUIS ARCENEAUX, C.M.
priest
New Orleans