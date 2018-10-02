Columnist Jeff Sadow is like a bull spotting a red flag. He’ll charge every time, and often there’s a brick wall behind it.
Sadow’s recent column, “Public Service commissioners' decision to look into compensation agreements comes at convenient time,” was his most recent example of not seeing the wall of facts behind the red cape. What set Sadow into full charge was the Public Service Commission’s decision September 19 to investigate pay and perks for directors and executives of Louisiana’s 10 rural electric cooperatives. I represent North Louisiana on the five-member PSC, and I joined with my colleagues in unanimous support of the investigation.
We acted after uncovering payments for part-time directors of co-ops as high as $50,000 for travel, meals, health insurance and other perks. In my district Claiborne Electric Cooperative, based in Claiborne Parish where per capita income averages $17,000, was paying its directors an average of $35,000 and its general manager $260,000. Claiborne disclosed this information only after the PSC issued a subpoena. Other co-ops on the September 19 agenda quoted their director and manager compensation willingly or had their business postponed.
Sadow said the PSC used this controversy to distract the public from our recent vote to approve the SWEPCO Wind Catcher project. The Shreveport utility proposed to lower electric bills for 25 years or longer by purchasing a wind-energy farm in Oklahoma. A media campaign by a secretive group tied to oil and gas interests was the only opposition, but that apparently was enough red cape for Sadow to charge his latest brick wall. I would vote for this clean, affordable energy again today.
Sadow erred again by saying I urged my PSC colleagues to oppose a plan by Claiborne Electric to enter the internet business. Claiborne, with a net worth of $22.5 million, proposed to finance the internet subsidiary by leveraging its assets to borrow nearly four times that much, up to $82 million. If the internet project failed, Claiborne’s 18,000 members could have faced much higher electric rates.
I did not lobby my colleagues to oppose the plan. In fact, I persuaded them to support an independent feasibility study of the internet project by our staff. The co-op first agreed, then withdrew and canceled its request for the loan authority. Since our study was stopped before Claiborne answered our first question, there was no “internal reporting” by the PSC, as claimed by Mr. Sadow, to contradict the conclusions of the co-op. Yet another inaccurate statement.
Jeff Sadow: Public Service commissioners' decision to look into compensation agreements comes at convenient time
Jeff Sadow’s columns come with a disclaimer that his views do not reflect those of LSU-Shreveport, where he teaches political science. I’m confident the university prefers to be known for accuracy.
Foster Campbell
Public Service Commissioner
Shreveport