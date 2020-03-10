It’s standard operating procedure in politics these days to deride bold policy reform as “pie-in-the-sky,” or a “pipe-dream.” This requires a willful ignorance of the fact that visionary policy, driven and shaped by grassroot movements, has always been the engine that moves our democracy forward. We have an opportunity here in New Orleans to pass such a policy: the Resilient and Renewable Portfolio Standard (R-RPS).
It is a plan that paves the way for New Orleans to run on 100% renewable energy by the year 2040. Yes, that means if you are a shareholder in a fossil fuel company you may want to look for another place to invest. Yes, if you are an energy monopoly this means you will have to welcome competition and will be required to find a way of offering what many residents truly want: agency over how their energy is generated and owned. But no matter who you are or what you do, it does not mean you will lose your ability to live a good life.
In fact, the R-RPS is the kind of policy that enhances that ability. It provides an infrastructure of support for workers who might be afraid of losing their jobs. And, crucially, it centers on the communities who have long been subjected to environmental injustice, ensuring that this system of injustice will not continue to perpetuate itself moving forward. That means that a gas plant in New Orleans East is not a part of the plan.
So often, in broader discussions about where we want our community to be in the future, we become paralyzed by political toxicity. It makes it difficult to see the common ground we share. No doubt there will be those who argue the R-RPS is a piece of government over-regulation that inhibits economic growth. No doubt there will be those who argue it places too much emphasis on a market-based solution, when markets themselves are at the root of many of our economic and environmental problems. But I put forth that it is the balance that the R-RPS strikes between these two extremes (a balance achieved only through a level of care and attention to detail that is extraordinary) that serves as a model for a better way. We can use policy like the R-RPS to empower individuals and strengthen communities, without one happening at the expense of the other.
At a time when division and distrust are the norm, we need ideas that bring us together, moving us forward in a spirit of unity and hope. The R-RPS is such an idea, and I trust the City Council will do the right thing and pass it unanimously.
BENJAMIN NUGENT-PETERSON
community organizer
New Orleans