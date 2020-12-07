I have a suggestion or two for renaming Lee Circle. I recommend that renaming focus upon the historical significance of New Orleans, the acquisition of which was the linchpin to the Louisiana Purchase and indeed the catalyst for manifest destiny of the United States.
As such, I recommend two possible names.
The first would be Le Moyne Circle, or Le Circle du Moyne, honoring the brothers who located the Gulf of Mexico access to the Mississippi River and then founded our city on the Bayougoulas’ ancient portage from the River to Bayou St. John and Lake Pontchartrain. Bienville, for his part, was a teenager when he tricked the British into turning around and surrendering the Louisiana territory to the French in 1699.
The second would be simply Jefferson Circle, honoring the president who betrayed his strong constitutional principles in order that the United States might acquire our city, our state and the vast Louisiana territory (828,000 square miles) in 1803.
While we can anticipate grumbling based upon racial biases and prejudices, the history and future of our city, state and the regions beyond proudly rise above those personal preferences.
THOMAS J. WAGNER
lawyer
New Orleans