Regarding the recent release of Elizabeth Warren's genetic tests, it is unfortunate that it angered some Native Americans who claim it cheapens the identity of tribal members.
Progress made in the past couple of years with autosomal DNA has revealed Native American segments that were too small to detect previously. This has enabled greater confirmation of Native American ancestry that could only be handed down through oral tradition. I refer the reader to a significant report: "DNAeXplained-Genetic Genealogy: Daughters of Princess Mary Kittamaquund" by Shawn and Lois Potter. The Potters used four different admixture tools, and through Minority Admixture Mapping, were able to trace matching chromosomal segments to a common Native-American ancestor.
Although I was not part of this study, I also participated in the same genetic testing which confirmed I had Native American ancestry. Mary Kittamaquund, my ancestor (1631-1655), daughter of the Tayac Chief, promoted peace between the Piscataway Indians and the early Maryland colonists. She married Gov. Giles Brent, and left many descendants through her daughters. I am proud of her contribution to the founding of Maryland, and hope that Native Americans will see the value of honoring ancestors no matter how small the connection.
Lydia Habliston Toso
attorney
New Orleans