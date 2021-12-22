As a recipient of the Vieux Carré Commission's Elizabeth T. Werlein Medal for lifetime service to historic preservation in our beloved French Quarter, I hope I might be recognized as having standing to make some observations.
The concept of “tout ensemble” — meaning all together, the general effect — has been long accepted as vital to the way New Orleans regulates the Vieux Carré. Those words first appeared in a 1941 State Supreme Court ruling and were later codified by the city. It means that the French Quarter should be protected as a whole, beyond its collection of individual historic buildings.
Since my recent return as president of the neighborhood watchdog organization VCPORA, I have grown concerned that our city’s hard-working and dedicated VCC is not fully considering how decisions regarding each individual building enhance or detract from the “tout ensemble.”
Currently being considered by the VCC is 901 Bourbon, a bar in the residentially zoned section of Bourbon Street, that is applying for a rooftop for its wrap-around gallery. No doubt a gallery roof would be good for business, but is it good for the Quarter, and New Orleans, as a whole?
Frankly, covered galleries would be considered very desirable by most property owners. That’s why, for as long as I can remember, the VCC required historical proof of a previous gallery or covering before granting new ones. Otherwise, the French Quarter will become full of covered galleries, resulting in our historic architectural diversity being significantly diminished. We will become that fake Disneyland-style French Quarter we have fought to avoid.
Architectural historian Ann Masson writes, “The proposed addition is unsupported either architecturally or historically, and such a large roof feature will change not only the building, but also the streetscape. The only justification seems to be profitability.”
This rooftop application is already preceded by two recent VCC approvals for similar gallery rooftop applications. And history shows that precedents can quickly snowball.
At a recent hearing, every citizen comment urged the VCC to deny this application. The tout ensemble is important to us “all together.”
NATHAN CHAPMAN
president, Vieux Carre’ Property Owners, Residents and Associates
New Orleans