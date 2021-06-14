On July 13, nine-year-old Devonte Bryant was killed in his own neighborhood during broad daylight in the 7th Ward. A Google search shows that none of the major media outlets have done a story about this case since July 31, the day of his memorial.
I realize that police will rarely comment on an ongoing investigation unless they are soliciting information from the community, but how can an event like this happen with no ongoing outrage? Where is the coverage about the lack of justice in the killing of an innocent child? Is this due to a community where lawlessness is accepted? As a newer resident to New Orleans, it troubles me greatly that an incident like this is so quietly put to bed and quickly forgotten. I also think the media should be much more diligent on follow-up coverage on important events like this that actually affect our communities in 2021.
JIM SYOEN
broadcaster
New Orleans