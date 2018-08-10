U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, met with Judge Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday afternoon in KennedyÕs Capitol Hill office to discuss KavanaughÕs pending nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kennedy told reporters earlier in the day that heÕs looking forward to meeting with Kavanaugh. Kennedy has praised President Donald TrumpÕs decision to nominate Kavanaugh, who currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy (no relation). But the senator, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, declined to say how he plans to vote.