U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, met with Judge Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday afternoon in KennedyÕs Capitol Hill office to discuss KavanaughÕs pending nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

 Advocate staff photo by BRYN STOLE

I am opposed to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.

Firstly, no president who is under criminal investigation should be allowed to make any appointment. Secondly, Kavanaugh has concealed many of his pertinent records. Lastly, his bias toward excusing the president's criminal case and his ultra-conservative stance on women's healthcare are alarming and reprehensible. As a taxpaying constituent, I expect my representatives to honor the checks and balances on which this country was founded. If they fail to do so they dishonor their office and the country they swore to serve.

I hope they will make the right decision and oppose Kavanaugh.

Chin-Sun Lee

customer service

New Orleans

