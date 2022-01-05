Baton Rouge’s economy enters 2022 with momentum.
Last year, the region notched 17 announced economic development projects, consisting of nearly 1,900 new direct jobs and $7.8 billion in new capital investments. This record-breaking year for investment promises growth not just in sectors in which we perpetually excel, such as chemical manufacturing and logistics, but also in expanding sectors such as health care, technology, and renewable energy. Growth in these diversifying sectors will help to attract and retain the talented workforce of tomorrow and will provide a multiplier effect for growth across the economy as a whole.
The region’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in November, lower than our pre-pandemic rates and below both the state and national averages. Area employers are bullish on the year ahead, with expectations for revenue and employment growth nearly double what it was entering 2021. It is likely that the region will add 7,000 to 10,000 jobs over the next two years as the economic recovery continues. BRAC’s research shows that there are over 40,000 open positions searching for workers, showing we have a need for talent.
It's not just the economy that’s growing — as a result of the 2020 census, we know that population rose significantly since 2010, and the region topped 850,000 residents for the first time ever. That’s a trend that we hope to capitalize on and extend in collaboration with private and public leadership to make sure the people who call Baton Rouge home don’t just live here, but love living here. Plans on deck for 2022 include initiatives around talent attraction and retention, narrowing the options for a Mississippi River Bridge location, passenger rail, corridor beautification, business and education alignment, and expanding support for minority-owned businesses.
While economic development requires a long view, we’re expecting 2022 to bring the Baton Rouge area some tremendous progress.
ADAM KNAPP
president, Baton Rouge Area Chamber