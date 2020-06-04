I feel like a deer facing a semi-truck, an 18-wheeler, in the dead of night. My body is still as I fear the impending result.
Many of us are in shock. I am a mother, grandmother and a great-grandmother and I am ashamed of my behavior. I have allowed a system of racism to flourish throughout my lifetime. It has culminated in a state where privilege is accorded white men almost exclusively.
My vote will reflect my shame and displeasure. This is the time, now, that real changes must be made.
All communities must have excellent educational opportunities, no more “dumbing down”; health care facilities that are open to everyone, with or without insurance; first responders, including our police force personnel, that exhibit care and empathy when called upon; and first and foremost, a government for the people, by the people and not against anyone.
Either we accept the challenges ahead or we lose our “great experiment:” our democratic republic.
MARY LARSON
retired CPA
Baton Rouge