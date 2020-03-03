Au contraire, James Gill is spot on regarding Bernie Sanders, "a raggedy old man who … has no chance whatsoever of being elected president of the United States."
Democratic congressmen are in a state of panic that Sanders might win the nomination, even though he is disliked by a majority of registered Democrats.
While he may have a plurality of delegates going into the Democratic National Convention in July, Sanders will almost certainly lose on the first ballot. Another well-qualified politician, perhaps Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, will be nominated for the presidency. The plain fact is that Sanders sounds more like an angry Old Testament prophet than an inspiring and dignified leader that our country so desperately needs.
ROGER A. STETTER
lawyer
New Orleans