ACA.apolloball.adv.014.jpg

Garry Breaux is presented as Queen Apollo XLV during Bal Masque XLV of the Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, February 12, 2022. This year’s theme was “Score!,” with various krewe members, in costume and often even in drag, playing on variations of the word, drawing inspiration from video games, sports, and other extracurricular activities.

 Advocate Photo by PAUL KIEU

I am at a complete loss trying to understand why a newspaper would decide to print a verse from Deuteronomy that is being used to advance a very uninformed idea that it's somehow wrong for men to dress like women, and women to dress like men (Today's Thought, by G.E. Dean, Aug. 10).

The verse from the Old Testament was used to justify burning Joan of Arc at the stake. The Catholic church rehabilitated Joan of Arc after her death and ended up making her a saint because they had to acknowledge the bigoted and disgusting treatment she faced. No newspaper in a major city in America should be advancing bigoted content. The Advocate should be ashamed.

KEVIN LITTEN

writer

New Orleans

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.

View comments