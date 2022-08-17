Garry Breaux is presented as Queen Apollo XLV during Bal Masque XLV of the Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, February 12, 2022. This year’s theme was “Score!,” with various krewe members, in costume and often even in drag, playing on variations of the word, drawing inspiration from video games, sports, and other extracurricular activities.