I am at a complete loss trying to understand why a newspaper would decide to print a verse from Deuteronomy that is being used to advance a very uninformed idea that it's somehow wrong for men to dress like women, and women to dress like men (Today's Thought, by G.E. Dean, Aug. 10).
The verse from the Old Testament was used to justify burning Joan of Arc at the stake. The Catholic church rehabilitated Joan of Arc after her death and ended up making her a saint because they had to acknowledge the bigoted and disgusting treatment she faced. No newspaper in a major city in America should be advancing bigoted content. The Advocate should be ashamed.
KEVIN LITTEN
writer
New Orleans